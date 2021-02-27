No. 1 Northwest rolls past Tigers, improve to 21-1

(MARYVILLE, Missouri) - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team completed its regular season at 21-1 following an 87-62 victory over the visiting Fort Hays State University Tigers in Bearcat Arena.

Northwest improved its win streak to 16 in a row - the longest active NCAA Division II winning streak.

Senior Ryan Hawkins posted game-high scoring honors with 24 points. Junior Diego Bernard narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Sophomore Luke Waters continued his torrid shooting by going 7-of-10 from the field for 16 points.

The Bearcats shot 64.0% from the floor and 55.6% from three-point land in the victory. Fort Hays State shot 47.8% from the field and 23.1% from deep.

Northwest took a 7-0 lead to begin the game and never trailed. Northwest led 45-30 at the break. Northwest is 18-0 when leading at the break this season.

The Bearcats led by as many as 30 points in the second half at 80-50.

Northwest will be the No. 1 seed for the 2021 MIAA Tournament set to begin Wednesday on campus sites. Northwest will play in Bearcat Arena against the No. 8 seed Emporia State.