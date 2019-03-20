No. 1 Northwest tops Missouri Southern, heads to Elite Eight

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- No. 1 Northwest overcomes a slow start to defeat Missouri Southern, 82-70 to win the Central Region and advance to the NCAA DII Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

Ryan Hawkins came alive Tuesday night, scoring 28-points, 13 of which were the first for Northwest. Trevor Hudgins followed with 22 of his own.

It’s the second time in three seasons the Bearcats are headed to the Elite Eight. Northwest takes on Mercyhurst March 27, 2019 in the round of 8.