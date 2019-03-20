Clear

No. 1 Northwest tops Missouri Southern, heads to Elite Eight

No. 1 Northwest overcomes a slow start to defeat Missouri Southern, 82-70 to win the Central Region and advance to the NCAA DII Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- No. 1 Northwest overcomes a slow start to defeat Missouri Southern, 82-70 to win the Central Region and advance to the NCAA DII Elite Eight in Evansville, Indiana.

Ryan Hawkins came alive Tuesday night, scoring 28-points, 13 of which were the first for Northwest. Trevor Hudgins followed with 22 of his own.

It’s the second time in three seasons the Bearcats are headed to the Elite Eight. Northwest takes on Mercyhurst March 27, 2019 in the round of 8.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.
