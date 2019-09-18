Clear

No. 15 Northwest tops Missouri Western in 5-set MIAA opener showdown

It took five sets, but the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team topped Missouri Western, 3-2.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It took five sets, but the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team topped Missouri Western, 3-2.

No. 15 Northwest jumped out to a 2-0 set lead on the Griffons until Missouri Western evened it at two to force a fifth set. 

Northwest won the final set, 15-10. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
This warm and persistent weather pattern begins to break down beyond Wednesday. There will be better storm chances in the forecast Thursday and Friday and even greater chances this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events