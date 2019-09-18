(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It took five sets, but the Northwest Missouri State volleyball team topped Missouri Western, 3-2.
No. 15 Northwest jumped out to a 2-0 set lead on the Griffons until Missouri Western evened it at two to force a fifth set.
Northwest won the final set, 15-10.
Related Content
- No. 15 Northwest tops Missouri Western in 5-set MIAA opener showdown
- Missouri Western meets Northwest in the season opener
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western tops Northwest in slug-fest
- Northwest tops Blue Tigers, advances to MIAA Championship
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western women top Nebraska-Kearney in MIAA tournament
- Northwest volleyball sweeps MIAA weekly honors
- Caldwell lifts Northwest to 29th MIAA title
- Northwest claims 4th straight MIAA Tournament title
- HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball opens MIAA tournament with win
Scroll for more content...