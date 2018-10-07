Clear

No. 16 Northwest Football knocks-off No. 8 Pitt State

Northwest Football uses an explosive first half to out-match Pittsburg State, 31-7.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

PITTSBURG, Ks. - No. 16 Northwest Football (5-1) uses an explosive offensive attack and stout defensive line play to knock-off No. 8 Pittsburg State, 31-7 in Pittsburg.

It began in the first quarter, when Northwest stuffed the Gorilla offense, forcing a three and out. The next possession for Northwest saw a long drive turn into points with an Isaiah Strayhorn 1-yard touchdown run. 

"We focused on starting fast in practice and I definitely think we started fast in this game," Strayhorn said. "That got us going to have a big first half and then eventually led to a big victory."

The next scoring opportunity for Northwest came in the second quarter with a trick play which featured two backfield laterals and a deep pass from Braden Wright to Cody Massey. The big play set up a Chase White touchdown reception to put Northwest on top 14-0. 

"We were playing to win and that's what we told the kids all week long," Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. "We we're going to come down here to win a football game."

The Bearcats continued to use the trick plays in the first half, failing to convert on a fake punt, but converting on a fake field goal try when holder, Alec Tatum, took the ball and sliced through a surprised Gorilla defense. The score made it 28-0 at half and eventually cruised to a 31-7 victory. 

Northwest returns to Bearcat Stadium next Saturday for homecoming. Northwest hosts a much improved Nebraska Kearney team with a 4-2 record and a 41-14 win over Lindenwood last week.

