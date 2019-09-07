No. 2 Benedictine runs past William Penn

(ATCHISON, Kan.)— The second-ranked Benedictine Ravens ran for more than 300 yards in a victory against William Penn Saturday afternoon.
The Ravens led 19-3 at the break—all three scores coming on the ground.
William Penn scored in the third quarter to make it a one-score game—19-11.
But Benedictine pulled away with a score late in the third quarter and then scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The Ravens forced four turnovers in the contest.
#2 Benedictine will travel up to Peru, Neb. next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Peru State.
