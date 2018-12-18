Clear
No. 2 Northwest men dominate Texas A&M-International

The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team did not miss a beat after taking 10 days off between games to focus on finals.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 9:45 PM
Posted By: Bearcat Athletics

MARYVILLE, Mo. (Courtesy: Bearcat Athletics) — The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team did not miss a beat after taking 10 days off between games to focus on finals.

Northwest (11-0 overall) scored an 85-46 win over Texas A&M-International (3-9 overall) on Tuesday night at Bearcat Arena.

Northwest drained a season-high 16 three-pointers while limiting the Dustdevils to only four made three-pointers.

The Bearcats blitzed the Dustdevils in the first half with a 13-0 run that gave Northwest a 26-9 lead with 10:54 remaining before halftime. Northwest built a 19-point lead at the half after shooting 68.2 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from three-point range.

A 10-0 spurt in the second half turned a 21-point margin into a 31-point lead for the Bearcats at 61-30 with 12:03 to play.

The Bearcats largest lead of the game was 39 points - the final margin, 85-46.

Northwest's next action will be Sun., Dec. 30 against Simpson College. Northwest will offer $5 general admission tickets for the 2 p.m. tip in Bearcat Arena.

NOTES: Northwest had five players in double-figures led by the trio of Diego Bernard (14), Ryan Welty (14) and Ryan Hawkins (14) ... Northwest has won 15 straight games in the month of December ... the Bearcats won the battle of the boards for the 11th straight time this season, 27-24 ... Northwest dished out a season-high 25 assists ... the Dustdevils were coached by former Bearcat player and assistant coach Joel Taylor.

