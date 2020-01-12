No. 2 Northwest outlasts Ichabods Saturday

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— No. 2 Northwest outlasts Ichabods in MIAA play Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan.
The Bearcats defeated Washburn, 73-68.
Ryan Hawkins scored 32 points in the victory.
Northwest improves to 15-1 and 5-1 in the MIAA.
The Bearcats host Missouri Western next Saturday in Maryville.
