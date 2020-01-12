No. 2 Northwest outlasts Ichabods Saturday

Clear
Posted: Jan 12, 2020 12:22 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— No. 2 Northwest outlasts Ichabods in MIAA play Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan.

The Bearcats defeated Washburn, 73-68. 

Ryan Hawkins scored 32 points in the victory. 

Northwest improves to 15-1 and 5-1 in the MIAA.

The Bearcats host Missouri Western next Saturday in Maryville. 

Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Sunday with highs in the 30s. The sun and the winds will help dry out any of those slick spots left on roads before we see more snow on Sunday night. Only counties in the northern most part of the viewing area will see these snow showers. They are expected to be light and at most will produce another dusting of snow. The rest of the week will be much colder than we have been with highs in the 30s and low 40s.
