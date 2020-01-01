No. 2 Northwest rolls past Simpson

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat men's basketball recorded a 101-66 victory over the Simpson College Storm on New Year's Day.

The Bearcats won for the 23rd straight time at Bearcat Arena and improved to 11-1 on the season. Simpson is 7-5 on the season and played the game as one of its exhibition contests for the Division III school.

Northwest did not trail in the contest, however, Simpson was within eight points at 52-44 with 18:33 to play in the game. Northwest used a 16-2 run and took a 68-46 lead with 13:45 left in the second half.

The Bearcats shot 53.6% from the field, which was bolstered by 67.7% shooting in the second half. Northwest made 21-of-31 field goals in the final 20 minutes. Northwest hit only 2-of-13 three-pointers in the first half, but bounced back by making 5-of-11 in the second half.

All five starters scored in double figures led by Trevor Hudgins (22) and Ryan Hawkins (21). Ryan Welty tied a season-high with 17 points. Tyler Dougherty set a career-high with nine rebounds and added 12 points. Diego Bernard continued to stuff his stat sheet with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Northwest will jump back into MIAA play on Saturday when the Bearcats play host to the Northeastern State University RiverHawks. Tip is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena following the women's game.

NOTES: Northwest is 5-0 all-time vs. Simpson ... Northwest has won 38 consecutive games non-conference opponents in the regular season ... Northwest has also won 27 straight home games against non-conference regular season foes ... Northwest is 115-9 in Bearcat Arena since the start of the 2011-12 season ... Northwest is 111-6 in all games over the past four seasons ... Ryan Hawkins needs 18 points to become the 24th Bearcat to reach 1,000 career points ... Northwest has shot 50% or better in nine of its 12 games this season ... it marked the 14th time that the Bearcats have surpassed the 100-point mark under head coach Ben McCollum's tenure ... it's the fourth time this season that Northwest has reached the century mark on the scoreboard.