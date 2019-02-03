Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Northwest stay unbeaten following win over Missouri Southern

The No. 2-ranked Northwest men move to 21-0 on the year with an 82-62 win over Missouri Southern.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:36 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Senior Joey Witthus finished the night with a game-high 28 points and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins tallied 24 points and true freshman Diego Bernard scored 16 points and was 6-of-6 at the free throw line.

Missouri Southern was led by Elyjah Clark with 22 points.

The Bearcats head to Lindenwood on Thursday for a double-header with the Lions.

For tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along the Iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in sports. Lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s.
