HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Northwest stay unbeaten following win over Missouri Southern

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The No. 2-ranked Northwest men move to 21-0 on the year with an 82-62 win over Missouri Southern.
Senior Joey Witthus finished the night with a game-high 28 points and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins tallied 24 points and true freshman Diego Bernard scored 16 points and was 6-of-6 at the free throw line.
Missouri Southern was led by Elyjah Clark with 22 points.
The Bearcats head to Lindenwood on Thursday for a double-header with the Lions.
