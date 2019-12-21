Clear

No. 2 Northwest takes care of business in final game of 2019

The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats improved to 10-1 with an 81-66 home win over Truman State on Friday night at Bearcat Arena.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 12:05 AM

(MARYVILLE, Missouri) - The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats improved to 10-1 with an 81-66 home win over Truman State on Friday night at Bearcat Arena.

For the sixth time this season junior Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcat scoring attack. Hawkins hit on 11-of-19 shots from the field and put up 25 points. Hawkins was 3-of-7 from distance and grabbed seven rebounds to along with four assists.

Sophomore Trevor Hudgins reached 20-point scoring for the fifth time this season with a 22-point performance against the Bulldogs. Hudgins dazzled from deep as he sank 6-of-7 three-pointers.

Sophomore Diego Bernard flirted with a triple-double as he posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Northwest came into the contest ranked No. 4 in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.3/game). The Bearcats committed only eight turnovers, while forcing the Bulldogs in to 15 miscues. Northwest enjoyed a 22-10 scoring advantage in points off turnovers in the contest.

The Bearcats closed the opening half on a 9-0 run to turn a 38-30 lead into a 47-30 advantage. Senior Ryan Welty drilled a triple from the corner to close out the first-half scoring. It was the 205th career three-pointer for Welty tying him with Conner Crooker for fourth-place on Northwest's all-time three-pointers made list.

Northwest scored the first seven points of the second half to polish off a 16-0 run and give the home squad a 24-point cushion at 54-30. The Bearcat lead eventually ballooned to 28 points at 76-48 on a Hawkins bucket with 7:29 to play in the game. Truman State answered with a 15-2 spurt that cut the lead to 15 with 2:46 left in the second half. The Bearcats were held to five points and only one made field goal in the final 7:29 of the game. The Bearcats final basket came via a three-pointer from junior Daric Laing with 2:20 to play.

Northwest will take to the floor again on Jan. 1 when the Bearcats play host to the Simpson College Storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs also in the 40s. Much warmer temperatures are on their way, for much of next week we will be seeing highs in and near the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories