No. 2 Northwest takes care of business in final game of 2019

(MARYVILLE, Missouri) - The No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats improved to 10-1 with an 81-66 home win over Truman State on Friday night at Bearcat Arena.

For the sixth time this season junior Ryan Hawkins led the Bearcat scoring attack. Hawkins hit on 11-of-19 shots from the field and put up 25 points. Hawkins was 3-of-7 from distance and grabbed seven rebounds to along with four assists.

Sophomore Trevor Hudgins reached 20-point scoring for the fifth time this season with a 22-point performance against the Bulldogs. Hudgins dazzled from deep as he sank 6-of-7 three-pointers.

Sophomore Diego Bernard flirted with a triple-double as he posted 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Northwest came into the contest ranked No. 4 in the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.3/game). The Bearcats committed only eight turnovers, while forcing the Bulldogs in to 15 miscues. Northwest enjoyed a 22-10 scoring advantage in points off turnovers in the contest.

The Bearcats closed the opening half on a 9-0 run to turn a 38-30 lead into a 47-30 advantage. Senior Ryan Welty drilled a triple from the corner to close out the first-half scoring. It was the 205th career three-pointer for Welty tying him with Conner Crooker for fourth-place on Northwest's all-time three-pointers made list.

Northwest scored the first seven points of the second half to polish off a 16-0 run and give the home squad a 24-point cushion at 54-30. The Bearcat lead eventually ballooned to 28 points at 76-48 on a Hawkins bucket with 7:29 to play in the game. Truman State answered with a 15-2 spurt that cut the lead to 15 with 2:46 left in the second half. The Bearcats were held to five points and only one made field goal in the final 7:29 of the game. The Bearcats final basket came via a three-pointer from junior Daric Laing with 2:20 to play.

Northwest will take to the floor again on Jan. 1 when the Bearcats play host to the Simpson College Storm.