No. 4 Duke beats No. 3 KU in top 4 showdown at MSG

NEW YORK, - No. 4 Duke beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Duke doesn't quite have the cast of star-studded freshmen of last season with Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, which will allow the Blue Devils to be more balanced down the stretch.

Tuesday's game marked the return of Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike, who played only nine games last year after tearing ligaments in his right hand. He had eight points.

It also was the first game for Silvio De Sousa since the 2017-18 season. He was suspended for two seasons because of NCAA violations and sat out last year as Kansas was implicated in the FBI probe of college basketball. Kansas won an appeal that allowed De Sousa to play this year.

Sloppy play was had by both teams which is to be expected early the season, KU had 18 turnovers in the first half alone.

The Jayhawks return home Friday to host UNC Greensboro.