No. 8 Fort Hays State Too Much for Griffon Women

HAYS, Kan. (Griffon Athletics) – The Griffon Women's Basketball team (9-8, 4-4) couldn't get to its third-straight win as No. 8 Fort Hays State (17-1, 8-1) led wire-to-wire in a 67-50 win for the Tigers at Gross Memorial Coliseum Thursday night.

A hot night beyond the perimeter by Fort Hays State and some uncharacteristic early turnovers by the Griffons set Missouri Western in an early hole they struggled to come back from.

NOTABLES

Missouri Western committed 13 first half turnovers, but just four in the second half to end with just one less than FHSU

After FHSU shot 56 percent (5-of-9) from three point range in the first half, the Griffons limited the Tigers to 1-of-8 shooting from three-point range in the second half

Fort Hays State staked its biggest lead of the game, 25 points, with 1:06 left in the third quarter

MWSU held the Tigers to just one field goal and two free throws over the final 5:33 of the game, outscoring FHSU 12-4 in that stretch

In the second half, FHSU out-rebounded the Griffons 28-16 to end with a plus-10 advantage on the glass

The Griffon bench added 22 points in the second half after being held scoreless in the first half

LEADERS

KeShara Scott led the Griffons with 10 points, five rebounds and five steals in 11 minutes off the bench. Scott scored all her points and had three rebounds and four steals in eight second half minutes.

Kameron Freemyer matched Scott with a career-high five rebound performance

Brittany Atkins had a team-high four assists to go with nine points

Katrina Roenfeldt also added nine points

Jessica Davies was 4-for-4 from the field and scored eight points

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to Nebraska-Kearney (11-7, 4-5) on Saturday, Jan. 26

The Lopers suffered just their second home loss of the season, 74-62, to Northwest Missouri on Thursday night