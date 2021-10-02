Nodaway valley gets 2nd win of the season on Friday

(RUSHVILLE, Mo) Dekalb hosted Nodaway Valley in week 6 of the regular season.
Nodaway Valley takes this one 58-6.
Dekalb (0-6) will take on Platte Valley (2-4) in week 7, and Nodaway Valley (2-4) will host Bishop LeBlond (5-1).
