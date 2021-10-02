Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nodaway valley gets 2nd win of the season on Friday

Dekalb hosted Nodaway Valley in week 6 of the regular season. Nodaway Valley takes this one 58-6.

Posted: Oct 2, 2021 12:14 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(RUSHVILLE, Mo) Dekalb hosted Nodaway Valley in week 6 of the regular season.

Nodaway Valley takes this one 58-6.

Dekalb (0-6) will take on Platte Valley (2-4) in week 7, and Nodaway Valley (2-4) will host Bishop LeBlond (5-1).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
A cloudy to partly cloudy Friday and Friday night cloudy with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Saturday, mainly during the evening hours, however much of the day will end up being dry. A few isolated showers will be possible early Sunday morning before conditions start to dry out. Seasonal and sunny conditions will return for the start of next week with high in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories