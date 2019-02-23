North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The North Andrew girls basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.
The Cardinals defeated top-seed Mound City, 33-25, Friday night.
Senior Jentry Copple led North Andrew with 17 points in the win.
North Andrew plays Stanberry Tuesday night at Civic Arena.
