North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship

The North Andrew girls basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 11:51 AM

(MOUND CITY, Mo.)— The North Andrew girls basketball team is the Class 1 District 15 champion.

The Cardinals defeated top-seed Mound City, 33-25, Friday night. 

Senior Jentry Copple led North Andrew with 17 points in the win. 

North Andrew plays Stanberry Tuesday night at Civic Arena. 

