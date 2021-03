(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) North Andrew made the State Semifinals for the first time since 2018.

After losing to Salisbury on Thursday, the Cardinals played for 3rd place against Norwood on Friday.

The lead changed 6 times in the 4th quarter, but North Andrew couldn't create a big enough lead and Norwood went on to win 56 to 43.

Cardinals had two players in double figures for points, Tanner McDaniel (22 pts) and Clayton Linville (11 pts).

North Andrew finishes the season at 22-10 and 4th in State.