(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals picked up a win Friday night on Homecoming defeating Osceola, 62-20.
Other 8-man scores:
East Atchison 50 DeKalb 22
Southwest Livingston 58 Mound City 34
Rock Port 52 North-West Nodaway 6
LeBlond 34 Stanberry 66
Braymer 0 North Shelby 54
King City 52 Pattonsburg 78
Albany 42 Worth County 82
Stewartsville 14 Orrick 60
Platte Valley 24 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 58
Related Content
- North Andrew gets back in the win column with Friday night victory
- Pigskin Preview: North Andrew ready to bounce back in 2018
- North Andrew ready to fly in 2019
- HIGHLIGHTS: North Andrew boys glide past North Paltte
- Miracle to be Alive: North Andrew senior looks back at childhood accident
- North Andrew captures Class 1 District 15 championship
- Class 1 girls sectionals: Stanberry handles North Andrew 69-39
- Pattonsburg, North Andrew go head-to-head in 8-man Top 10 showdown
- Lady cards win big on senior night
- Northwest wins roller coaster game for first conference victory (Bearcat Athletics)
Scroll for more content...