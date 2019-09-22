Clear

North Andrew gets back in the win column with Friday night victory

The North Andrew Cardinals picked up a win Friday night on Homecoming defeating Osceola, 62-20.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals picked up a win Friday night on Homecoming defeating Osceola, 62-20.

Other 8-man scores: 

East Atchison 50    DeKalb 22

Southwest Livingston 58     Mound City 34

Rock Port 52     North-West Nodaway 6

LeBlond 34     Stanberry 66

Braymer 0     North Shelby 54

King City 52     Pattonsburg 78

Albany 42    Worth County 82

Stewartsville 14     Orrick 60

Platte Valley 24     South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 58

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events