North Andrew named Highland CC Team of the Week

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals are the Highland Community College Team of the Week.
The Cardinals defeated Bishop LeBlond in the opening round of 8-man District 4 Friday night.
North Andrew will host Mound City Friday night.
