North Andrew outlasts Golden Eagles in battle for district championship

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The North Andrew boys basketball outlasted Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 District 16 championship game.
The Cardinals won the battle, 47-45, to advance in the state tournament.
North Andrew will play Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday.
The North Andrew boys basketball outlasted Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 District 16 championship game.
(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The North Andrew boys basketball outlasted Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 District 16 championship game.
The Cardinals won the battle, 47-45, to advance in the state tournament.
North Andrew will play Mid-Buchanan on Tuesday.