Clear

North Andrew ready to fly in 2019

The North Andrew Cardinals football team comes into 2019 with a new attitude.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals football team comes into 2019 with a new attitude.

The Cardinals want to return to the playoffs and make a run. 

North Andrew will be in the Pattonsburg jamboree Friday night. 

The Cardinals open on the road against King City on Aug. 30. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We'll also have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events