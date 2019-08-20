North Andrew ready to fly in 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The North Andrew Cardinals football team comes into 2019 with a new attitude.
The Cardinals want to return to the playoffs and make a run.
North Andrew will be in the Pattonsburg jamboree Friday night.
The Cardinals open on the road against King City on Aug. 30.
