North Andrew representing in the 8-man All-Star Game

(MARYVILLE, Mo) 38 of the top seniors from 8-man football in Missouri, geared up for one final time.

"It feels great especially to play with some respectful people that we played against in the season, some people we lost to, some people we lost to, it's just great to come out and play with them,” said North Andrew Linebacker, Clayton Linville.

Saturday was the 8-man Senior All Star Game which was held at Bearcat Stadium up at Northwest.

A few of the players getting the final chance to put on the pads with their longtime teammates.

North Andrew had 6 players selected to participate in the game.

Keaton Hannah, Clayton Linville, Carson Thomas, and Kaleb Chittum were picked to play for the Green team.

While Brewer Wheeler, and Wynston Walker were picked by the Silver team.

"I told him to take it easy on me, he’s a big ole boy. It should be fun to play against them though, we’ve never played against each other,” said North Andrew Quarterback/Fullback, Carson Thomas.

The excitement of playing again was high, but so was the chance to play with rivals and for other coaches.

“Getting to know everyone else and experiencing the other coaches and how they see things,” said North Andrew Cornerback, Keaton Hannah.

North Andrew played in the State Championship this past season, but came up just a little bit short of that State Title.

This All-Star Game is one final time for the seniors to go out with a big hit.

"You know its really been an honor to make it here. You know going to state not doing too well but still being able to play my last game as a senior,” said Hannah.

"Extremely grateful for it. You know this is just the experience right there to get to come inside the stadium here at Northwest, it’s just been a blast,” said Thomas.