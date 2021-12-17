Clear
North Andrew senior signs to Graceland University

North Andrew senior Makenna Goldeizen signed to continue her softball career at Graceland University.

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Mitchell RIberal

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) North Andrew senior Makenna Goldeizen signed to continue her softball career next year.

Makenna signed her national letter of intent to go play at Graceland University.

She says it's something she's been working toward for a long time.

“It means a lot to me and my family will continue my career. I'm really excited for my upcoming season with Grayson. That's really special. I'm glad everyone came to support me. It's a really good feeling,” Goldeizen said.

Makenna helped guide the cardinals to a district title this past season.

The first title in about 30 years for the program.

