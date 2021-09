(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Christian Lions looking for their first win of the season hosted the North Andrew Cardinals in week 5.

The Lions scored in the first drive of the game to take a quick 6-0 lead, but that would be all the scoring the Cardinals would allow, as North Andrew goes on to win 74-6.

North Andrew (3-2) will travel to Stanberry (4-0) for week 6, and the Lions (0-5) will travel to Knox County (3-2).