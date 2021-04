ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian School Lions baseball team hosted the North Platte Panthers Monday afternoon losing 2-0 to North Platte.

North Platte’s pitcher Colten Kirkham had a big game going 7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs and 14 strikeouts to lead the Panthers to a road win.

SJCS will play at Albany Thursday and North Platte will play at University Academy Kauffman high school in Kansas City Tuesday.