(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The Northwest Missouri State Softball team splits their games on Sunday.
Beating the Bemidji State Beavers 9 to 1 in 5 innings, but lost to the Minnesota State Mavericks 7 to 0.
The Bearcats are now 6-6 on the season.
Northwest Missouri State Softball splits games on Sunday at the Hy-Vee Classic, winning the first and losing the second game.
