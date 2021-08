(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph Christian hosted Northland Christian in Week 1 of the Regular Season.

Northland started out with a quick 8-0 lead, and then St. Joe Christian scores a touchdown of their own, but couldn't convert the 2 point conversion.

Northland Christian took off in the second half, and they beat St. Joe Christian 42-20.

St. Joe Christian (0-1) will take on Worth County (1-0) next week, and Northland Christian (1-0) will host Santa Fe (1-0).