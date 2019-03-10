Northwest claims 4th straight MIAA Tournament title

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team topped Washburn, 82-53, to capture the MIAA Tournament championship.
With the win, the Bearcats become the first MIAA school to win four consecutive tournament championship titles.
The 29-point margin is the largest ever in an MIAA Tournament championship game.
Northwest (32-0) was led by redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins. He scored a game-high 27 points and finished with eight assists.
The Bearcats have now won eight MIAA Tournament titles—the most in league history.
Joey Witthus was named the tournament MVP. Hudgins was named to the all-tournament team.
