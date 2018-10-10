Northwest Basketball programs ready for new year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Both Northwest women's and men's basketball coaches spoke at the MIAA media day in Kansas City, Tuesday and both face new challenges for the upcoming season.

For first year women's head coach, Austin Meyer, he's pegged with the challenge of bringing a winning culture back to Northwest women's basketball.

"Our goal is to, is to hopefully move up in the standings," Meyer said at the MIAA media. "We know that's going to be tough and it's going to take a lot of work."

In order to do that, Meyer will lean on a young returner to help lead this team to new heights.

"We're just doing what we can and we're keeping it within our four walls of the gym and grow and build together," sophomore guard Jaelyn Haggard said. "Just grind it out together and I think we're going to take a lot of people by surprise."

For veteran men's coach Ben McCollum, his challenges derive from staying at the top of the conference.

"We like the expectations, we liked to be picked there," McCollum said. "With this team, the big thing is understanding that they didn't earn any of those expectations."

He'll also need some guys to step up to try and replace some all-time great Bearcats including a Bevo Francis Award winner.

"It'll be tough to lose a lot of the other seniors and it's not from a talent standpoint," McCollum added. "They were really talented and really good. It's from a consistency stand point."

Northwest women open the season on November 9th at Wayne State College. The men play last year's runner-up Northern State on November 3rd in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at St. Joseph Civic Arena.