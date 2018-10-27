Northwest Football has no issues with Northeastern State

TAHLEQUAH, OK.- The No. 11-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcat football team breezed to a 62-17 road victory over the Northeastern State University RiverHawks.

Northwest (8-1 overall) accumulated 568 total yards and 25 first downs. Northeastern State (0-9 overall) was limited to 193 total yards (29 rushing yards) and 10 first downs.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Braden Wright accounted for five touchdowns and 227 yards of total offense. Wright rushed for three scores (6, 6, 48) and tossed two more touchdowns (9, 16) - all in the first half.

The Bearcats scored touchdowns on their first four drives and built a 28-3 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

Northwest's scoring onslaught continued in the last 2:45 of the half as the Bearcats scored 17 points on a field goal and two touchdowns to boost the halftime lead to 45-3.

Alec Tatum returned a punt 53 yards with 13:53 left in the third quarter and Northwest held a 52-3 advantage over Northeastern State.

The RiverHawks found the end zone for the first time with 9:17 left in the third quarter when Jay Baker threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wheeland. The RiverHawks used a short field after an interception to go 32 yards in three plays for the touchdown.

Northwest extended the lead back to 62-10 following a 41-yard touchdown pass from Jadyn Kowalski to LaTroy Harper and a 32-yard field goal from Parker Sampson.

Sampson booted two field goals (50, 32) on the day and kicked off 11 times. Sampson had four touchbacks on kickoffs. The 50-yard field goal was a career-best for Sampson.

The Bearcats had another miscue midway through the fourth when Harper misplayed a punt and the RiverHawks recovered at the 6-yard line. NSU converted the chance into a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Brice Waggle to Cory Jones with 6:56 left to cap the scoring.

Northwest will return home and take on Fort Hays State next Saturday at 1:35 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

(Courtesy Bearcat Athletics)