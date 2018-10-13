Clear

Northwest Football makes it three wins in a row against UNK

Northwest football started out hot and struggled towards the end but still managed to come away with a 27-13 win over Nebraska-Kearney.

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 6:33 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo.– Northwest football started out hot and struggled towards the end but still managed to come away with a 27-13 win over Nebraska-Kearney.

Northwest piled on 21 points in the first quarter. Marqus Andrews caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Braden Wright less than three minutes into the game. Northwest added to the lead to 14-0 on a 1-yard run by Wright. The 'Cats pulled out the trick plays as well. Receiver LaTroy Harper took a pass from Wright and threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Brody McMahon.

UNK snapped one of the longest streaks in college football. The Lopers scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, snapping Northwest's steak of not allowing a rushing touchdown since Dec. 10, 2016, when Ferris State scored in an NCAA Div. II playoff semifinal.

The Lopers tried to keep it close with a touchdown run by Alex McGinnis in the fourth quarter. But the lead was too strong.

Northwest's Jack Richards was recognized following the game as the Don Black Award winner. Richards had a team-high 12 tackles. The Don Black Award is given to the MVP of the Homecoming game.

Northwest will be in action next Saturday at Lindenwood. Kick is set for 1 p.m. in St. Charles, Missouri.

