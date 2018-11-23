HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men cruise to win over Tabor (Kan.)

MARYVILLE, Mo. - No. 2 Northwest men's basketball had no issues with Tabor College Friday, coasting to a 93-43 win.
Junior Ryan Welty led the way with 21 points hitting 7-of-10 three-pointers. Sophomore Ryan Hawkins followed Welty with 18 points of his own.
Freshman Diego Bernard scored 10 points and added three assists in his first collegiate start.
Northwest returns to action 3 p.m next Saturday against Midland at Bearcat Arena.
