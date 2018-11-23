HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men cruise to win over Tabor (Kan.)

Clear
No. 2 Northwest men's basketball had no issues with Tabor College Friday, coasting to a 93-43 win.

Nov. 23, 2018

MARYVILLE, Mo. - No. 2 Northwest men's basketball had no issues with Tabor College Friday, coasting to a 93-43 win.

Junior Ryan Welty led the way with 21 points hitting 7-of-10 three-pointers. Sophomore Ryan Hawkins followed Welty with 18 points of his own. 

Freshman Diego Bernard scored 10 points and added three assists in his first collegiate start.

Northwest returns to action 3 p.m next Saturday against Midland at Bearcat Arena.

For Saturday, we'll dry out with another nice mostly sunny skies to start the day before clouds increase by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Chances are becoming more confident in the forecast for a strong winter storm system to come through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for Sunday as we end the long holiday weekend.
