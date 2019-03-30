Northwest Men's basketball finishes perfect season as national champions

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.) — No. 1 Northwest takes down Point Loma in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, 64-58 finish the season a perfect 38-0.

Northwest becomes only the fifth program to complete a perfect season (38-0) and win the national title.

The Bearcats had the challenge of not only beating no. 6 ranked Point Loma, but the NABC Division II player of the year Daulton Hommes. The junior Sea Lion dropped a team high 26-points in the loss.

For the Bearcats, senior Joey Witthus capped off a career year at Northwest by scoring 24-points. Diego Bernard added 14 points,Trevor Hudgins scored 12 points and dished out six assists. Ryan Hawkins grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and four steals

Hudgins was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight, joining Witthus to the Elite Eight All-Tournament team.