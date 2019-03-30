Clear
Northwest Men's basketball finishes perfect season as national champions

No. 1 Northwest takes down Point Loma in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, 64-58 finish the season a perfect 38-0.

Northwest becomes only the fifth program to complete a perfect season (38-0) and win the national title.

The Bearcats had the challenge of not only beating no. 6 ranked Point Loma, but the NABC Division II player of the year Daulton Hommes. The junior Sea Lion dropped a team high 26-points in the loss.

For the Bearcats, senior Joey Witthus capped off a career year at Northwest by scoring 24-points. Diego Bernard added 14 points,Trevor Hudgins scored 12 points and dished out six assists. Ryan Hawkins grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and four steals

Hudgins was named the Most Outstanding Player at the Elite Eight, joining Witthus to the Elite Eight All-Tournament team.

After dealing with some wintry weather Saturday, temperatures are going to plummet overnight with lows below freezing to start the day Sunday. Anyone with plants outside already will need to cover them up because frost is likely. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will die down. Lows will be in the 20s.
