Northwest Missouri State Softball loses two straight on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) NWMSU Falls to Upper Iowa 3-2 and Winona State 8-0.
Bearcats will have a chance to finish strong in the Hy-Vee Classic tomorrow, where they will play two more games.
NWMSU stands at a record of 5-4 this year.
