The Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats preparing for their 1st game in 2 years

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The defending MIAA Conference Champions the Northwest Bearcats are preparing for their 1st game in 2 years, and players say they have a lot to prove this season.

"I say everybody kinda doubting us out, they put us at the top of the rankings and stuff, but nobody really knows whats going on. Nobody seen each other in 2 years, can’t really say much, we just gotta go out there and play our game,” said Wide Receiver, Imani Donadelle.

And with their first game only 3 weeks away, Quarterback Braden Wright says these practices mean so much more.

"That's the best part about it is we know there’s an end goal in sight now. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. So that's probably what made this set of practices better, much different than the last 2 years,” said Wright.

The Bearcats not taking practice lightly either, the intensity is increasing as players try to perfect their craft.

“If you practice the way you play, it’s a saying. It’s a cliche but it really is true. If we’re not running the ball every single snap. Even if we try to turn it on in games, we’ll be out of shape. Or if we’re not being physical every single snap, we won’t know how to be physical in a game,” said Defensive Lineman, Zach Howard.

And for these Seniors who have been affected by COVID-19 for the last 2 years, this is their final chance.

"I mean its uh, its the last, last ride, we had the COVID year, and it’s like this all we got now so kinda just giving everything we have and just going that next level since its the last time,” said Linebacker Brody Buck.

The Bearcats first game is September 2nd at Fort Hays State.