WATCH: Northwest and Pittsburg State renew football rivalry

Northwest and Pittsburg State aren't considered your traditional rival in terms of geographic location, but these two teams have a long standing history of great football games. Making the rivalry one of the best in all of Division II college football.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:27 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest and Pittsburg State aren't considered your traditional rival in terms of geographic location, but these two teams have a long standing history of great football games. Making the rivalry one of the best in all of Division II college football.

"Pitt's a very solid football team, they're undefeated for a reason," Northwest head coach Rich Wright said. "You know they do everything well."

Both teams have combined for at least a share of all but two MIAA titles since 1989, 15 Division II National Championship appearances and eight Division II National Championships.

"When you look at the success from both programs and the fact that the past fifteen years, not many teams have beaten Northwest other than Pittsburg State," Pittsburg State head coach Tim Beck said, "I mean, it makes for a huge rival."

Last year, the Gorillas ended Northwest's 38-game win streak with a, 20-10 win down in "The Jungle." 

"It was a really hard fought game and everybody did everything they could to find ways to win the game," Beck said. "So I mean I'm sure they are going to be extremely inspired to come in here and play again."

The 'Cats will get a chance to do so 2:00 p.m. this Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas.

