Northwest announces 2019 recruiting class

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State University head football coach Rich Wright and his staff have announced the additions of 47 signees and transfers to the Bearcat program.

Wright has inked 40 high school student-athletes and seven transfers in the 2019 class.

This year's incoming recruiting class has student-athletes coming in from 11 different states. Missouri (18), Nebraska (9) and Kansas (8) lead the way from a geographic standpoint.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES

Jaylon Bass – 6'1", 170, CB, Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny HS)

Varsity letter winner … played defensive back at Bishop Kenny High school for head coach Bobby Raulerson … son of Jay and Tiffany Bass.

Brendon Bolden – 6'3", 195, DB, Olathe, Kan. (Olathe West HS)

All-state pick for head coach T.J. O'Neill … enjoys working on cars … has a 3.50 GPA … son of Dante Bolden and Lori Williams.

Will Boswell – 6'1", 205, LB, Mount Vernon, Mo. (Mount Vernon HS)

Missouri Class 3 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 … USA Today first-team all-state linebacker in 2017 and 2018 for head coach Tom Cox … first-team all-state pick as a linebacker and running back in 2018 … all-Ozone player of the year as a senior … 2018 KODE player of the year … 2018 SWMFBCA defensive player of the year … 2017 Springfield Sports Commission player of the year … first-team all-region linebacker in 2017 … honorable mention all-state linebacker in 2016 … member of National Honor Society … academic all-state pick in football (2017) and baseball (2018) … son of Adam Boswell and Cassandra Boswell.

Brian Boyd – 6'2", 205, LB, Trimble, Mo. (Smithville HS)

First-team all-state pick in 2018 … 810-AM varsity player of the year … 810-AM varsity linebacker of the year … KMZU defensive player of the year … Bobby Bell award finalist … set the school record of tackles in a season (187) for head coach Jason Ambroson … state champion wrestler in 2018 … 2016 All-America wrestler … two-time academic all-state pick … four-time academic letter winner … son of Matt Boyd and Ronda Boyd.

Peyton Carder – 6'2", 185, WR, Shawnee, Kan. (Shawnee Mission Northwest HS)

Second-team all-league defensive back … selected as team MVP for head coach Bo Black … SMNW September Athlete of the Month … honor roll student … member of student council … son of Michelle Carder and Layne Carder.

Christopher Carlsen – 6'4", 275, OL, Island Lake, Ill. (Wauconda Community HS)

All-area honoree … all-conference pick for head coach Dave Mills … also played basketball … powerlifter … son of Jenni Carlsen and Chris Carlsen.

Deonte Carroll – 6'2", 190, DB, Lenexa, Kan. (Shawnee Mission East HS)

Led his prep squad with 45 receptions, 700 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns … played for head coach Justin Hoover in high school … three-year letter winner … son of Makisha Polk and Lerond Polk.

Keegan Clark – 6'0", 270, OL, Omaha, Neb. (Omaha North HS)

Four-year varsity letter winner after making the varsity squad as a freshman … played for Larry Martin in high school … honor roll student … son of Tom and Debi Clark … nephew of current Bearcat linebackers coach Chad Bostwick.

Grant Cooney – 6'6", 240, DE, Tecumseh, Kan. (Topeka HS)

Two-time first-team all-city defensive honoree … all-city top 11 pick … first-team all-league selection … named to the state of Kansas's top 100 seniors chart … played for Walt Alexander … Topeka Invitational all-tournament team … all-academic … also played basketball … son of Tom and Kathy Cooney.

Malik Culp – 6'3", 270, OL, Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon HS)

Second-team all-state selection in 2018 … first-team all-conference, all-district and all-area as a senior … a third-team all-state pick in 2017 … USA Today football honorable mention pick as a junior … first-team all-ozone for head coach Will Christian … enjoys lifting weights … son of Glenn Culp and Ty Culp.

Eli Dowis – 6'2", 180, WR, Maryville, Mo. (Maryville HS)

Helped lead the Maryville Spoofhounds to a mark of 51-6 in high school for head coach Matt Webb … won a state title in 2017 … state runner-up in 2016 … state semifinalist in 2018 … three-time first-team all-MEC selection … second-team all-state defensive back in 2018 … first-team all-state running back in 2017 … four-time MEC champion … four-time district champion … two-time member of Maryville Daily Forum fall sports team … two-time St. Joseph News Press all-area football team … Wendy's High School Heisman school winner … honor roll student … son of Amy Dowis.

Andrew Dumas – 6'0", 217, LB, Olathe, Kan. (Olathe Northwest HS)

Three-year varsity starter … served as team captain for head coach Aaron Hafner … honorable mention all-state pick by Wichita Eagle and Capitol Journal in 2018 … second-team all-conference pick in 2018 … first-team all-Sunflower League selection at running back in 2017 … honorable mention all-state running back by Wichita Eagle in 2017 … earned an invitation to the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl … also played basketball … son of Ronald Dumas and Lynn Dumas.

Cole Elwood – 6'0", 175, DB, Fenton, Mo. (Fox Senior HS)

First-team all-state defensive back for head coach Brent Tinker … second-team all-metro selection … 4.0 grade point average … son of Kristi and Chris Elwood.

Jake Fisher – 6'5", 220, DE, Smithville, Mo. (Smithville HS)

810-AM varsity small class defensive lineman of the year … first-team all-state defensive end … first-team all-district at defensive end … first-team all-conference at defensive end and tight end for head coach Jason Ambroson … first-team all-conference and all-district player in basketball … son of Matt Fisher and Tracy Fisher.

Ben Freeman – 6'3", 241, OL, Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley West HS)

Second-team all-league pick in 2018 … 2017 honorable mention all-conference for head coach Josh Koerkenmier … son of Charles and Lori Freeman.

Nathan Gray – 6'0", 185, LB, Kansas City, Mo. (Liberty HS)

Second-team all-state linebacker for head coach Chad Frigon … first-team all-district at LB … first-team all-conference at LB … unanimous first-team all-conference selection at running back … all-Simone team at LB … academic all-state honoree … member of National Honor Society … plans to major in business management … son of Clayton Gray and Karla Gray.

Jacob Harmdierks – 6'4", 220, TE, Omaha, Neb. (Millard West HS)

Three-year varsity letter for head coach Kirk Peterson … honorable mention all-metro pick in 2018 … two-year varsity starter … qualified for the state playoffs each year … ranked as a top three team in 2018 … two-year basketball letterwinner … 2017 academic all-state pick in basketball … son of Joni Harmdierks and Mike Harmdierks.

James Hayden – 6'2", 180, K/P, Galesburg, Ill. (Galesburg HS)

Three-time all-conference performer for head coach Michael Washabaugh … son of Jeffrey and Teresa Hayden.

Durand Henderson – 6'0", 180, RB, Webb City, Mo. (Webb City HS)

Class 4 first-team all-state selection … first-team all-region … COC Player of the year … first-team all-COC for head coach John Roderique … son of Durand Henderson Sr. and Kwana Johnson.

Maleek Hopper – 6'1", 190, DB, St. Robert, Mo. (Waynesville HS)

First-team all-conference … named to the 2018 Central Missouri media all-district squad … earned a spot on the 2018 all-Class 5 District 5 team … played for head coach Joe Haynes … honor roll student … son of Maria Castillo and Stanley Hopper.

Tyler Houchin – 6'0", 220, RB, Maryville, Mo. (Maryville HS)

Helped lead the Maryville Spoofhounds to a mark of 51-6 in high school for head coach Matt Webb … won a state title in 2017 … state runner-up in 2016 … state semifinalist in 2018 … first-team all-state running back in 2018 … second-team all-state RB in 2017 … two-time first-team all-district and all-conference pick … honorable mention all-MEC linebacker in 2016 … rushed 3,125 yards on 463 carries and did not fumble … honor roll student … son of Matt Houchin and Melanie Houchin.

Colden Imhoff – 5'11", 190, LB, Jefferson City, Mo. (Helias HS)

Three-year varsity letterwinner for head coach Chris Hentges … all-state in track & field … also lettered in wrestling … academic all-state in track & field … Sader Scholar … FFA chapter president … member of the football leadership council … son of Chris Imhoff and Kristin Imhoff.

Rhett Jordon – 5'10", 170, ATH, Waverly, Neb. (Waverly HS)

All-state and all-conference performer for head coach Tim William … member of National Honor Society … academic all-conference … academic all-state … son of D.J. and Britt Jordon.

Joseph Krause – 6'1", 185, QB, Seward, Neb. (Seward HS)

All-Nebraska first-team … Class B first-team all-state … first-team all-district for head coach Jamie Opfer … academic all-state … honor roll student … member of National Honor Society … also competed in basketball and baseball … coaches youth sports … son of Jon and Jennifer Krause.

Zack Lawrence – 6'6", 285, OL, Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton HS)

Honorable mention all-state honoree … all-area team pick … first-team all-conference selection for head coach John Damato … honor roll student … member of National Honor Society … son of Csaba Lawrence and Robbin Lawrence.

Akira Lindsey – 6'3", 275, DL, Roseville, Ill. (Monmouth-Roseville HS)

Two-time all-conference pick on offensive and defensive lines … all-area pick … honorable mention all-state selection … also took part in track and basketball … honor roll student … son of Amber Johns and Justin Johns (step dad).

Brady Lorimor – 6'3", 285, OL, Farragut, Iowa (Sidney HS)

First-team all-state pick … first-team all-western Iowa … two-time first-team all-district pick on the offensive line … second-team all-district selection on the defensive line … voted team captain for head coach Donnie Sears … honor roll student … participated in the Shrine Bowl … son of Brent Lorimor and Kathleen Lorimor.

Jakhai Mitchem – 5'10", 200, RB, Gainesville, Fla. (F.W. Buchholz HS)

Rushed for more than 200 yards in a game … scored four rushing touchdowns in a game for head coach Mark Whittemore … WCJB News play of the week … member of National Honor Society … honor roll student … also played basketball … son of Shuanta McNeil and Jeremy Green.

Trevon Peak – 6'2", 185, DB, Omaha, Neb. (Burke HS)

Honorable mention all-state pick … ranked as a top-five defensive back in the state for head coach Paul Limongi … also participated in track … son of Devon Peak and Tyreese Bass.

Keaton Ricke – 6'5", 235, DE, Wichita, Kan. (Bishop Carroll Catholic HS)

First-team all-city pick in 2018 … all-city honorable mention in 2017 … all-state honorable mention honoree for head coach Dusty Trail … top 100 seniors honorable mention squad … son of David and Debbie Ricke.

Alex Roush – 6'0", 170, QB, Kansas City, Missouri (Liberty HS)

Conference offensive player of the year … first-team all-district pick … unanimous first-team all-conference honoree … Preps KC player of the week … top-10 Simone Award finalist … team captain for head coach Chad Frigon … academic all-state … 4.0 GPA … 2018 MFCA Hands Team Award winner … son of John Roush and Jayme Roush.

Patrick Schaben – 6'0", 275, OL, Seward, Neb. (Seward HS)

McCook Gazette first-team Class B all-state … Huskerland Class B first-team all-state pick for head coach Jamie Opher … Omaha World Herald Class B all-state selection … Lincoln Journal Star Class B all-state honoree … power lifter … honor roll student … member of National Honor Society … son of Pat Schaben and Tina Schaben.

Jordon Tate – 6'3", 185, DB, Black Jack, Mo. (Hazelwood Central HS)

First-team all-conference at defensive back in 2018 … first-team all-conference wide receiver in 2017 … second-team all-conference at wide receiver in 2018 for head coach Carey Davis … son of Pamela Tate-Harris and Gary Harris (stepdad).

Isaac Telfer – 6'1", 190, LB, Prairie City, Iowa (Prairie City-Monroe HS)

Captured a state title as a senior … played for head coach and former Bearcat Greg Bonnett … three-time all-district pick … four-year letterwinner … three-time academic all-district honoree … also played basketball and competed in track and field … son of Darrin and Ava Telfer.

Joseph Webb – 6'0", 175, WR, Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill HS)

Three-year starter and four-year letterwinner for head coach and former Bearcat Josh Hood … second-team all-league pick … two-time honorable mention all-conference selection … honor roll student … National Society of High School Scholars inductee … son of Reginald and Yvette Webb.

Coleman Weber – 6'2", 220, DE, Lawson, Mo. (Lawson HS)

All-conference and all-district pick … played defensive end and tight end for head coach Todd Dunn … son of Duff and Steph Weber.

Jake Winslow – 6'4", 281, OL, Colona, Ill. (Geneseo HS)

Served as team captain for head coach Larry Johnsen … all-conference … all-western team … all-metro … two-time academic all-conference … member of National Honor Society … also played baseball … son of Kevin Winslow and Beth Winslow.

Jadyn Withrow – 6'0", 230, OL, Joplin, Mo. (Joplin HS)

Three-year letterwinner … 2018 state semifinalist at Joplin High School for head coach Curtis Jasper … 2018 Class 6 District 3 champions … all-area honorable mention pick … third-team all-conference selection in 2017 and 2018 … 2017 Ozark Conference champions … two-time academic honorable mention all-conference honoree … took part in track and wrestling … honor roll student … son of Brad and Sarah Withrow.

Loren Woita – 6'1", 201, LS, Omaha, Neb. (Westside HS)

Long snapper at Westside High School for head coach Brett Froendt … son of Olivia Woita.

Justin Wright – 5'11", 210, TE/H, Lathrop, Mo. (Lathrop R-II HS)

First team all-state running back … two-time first-team all northwest Missouri running back … two-time first-team all-district pick … two-time first-team all-conference running back for head coach Chris Holt … honor roll student … son of Jeff and Sherry Wright.

TRANSFERS

Nick Clarke – 6'2", 180, WR, Newnan, Ga. (Reedley CC)

Played in the Southwest All-Star bowl game … recipient of the Torch of Excellence award … son of Ornim Clarke and Latisha Stinson.

Kaden Davis – 6'1", 190, WR, Ellsworth Kan. (Butler CC)

Earned junior college academic honors at Butler CC … all-state wide receiver and punter in high school … 2016 Catch It Kansas track athlete of the year … son of Ron and Dina Davis.

Imoni Donadelle – 5'11", 185, WR, Youngstown, Ohio (West Hills CC)

Set the West Hills CC record for touchdowns in a season in 2018 … first-team all-conference national division west … second-team all-state pick out of Youngstown, Ohio, in high school … first-team all-conference pick … two-time state qualifier in track & field … regional 4x400 champion in 2015 … son of Tonja and Theton Donadelle.

Dawson Graham – 6'2", 190, WR, Gothenburg, Neb. (East Mississippi CC)

Played college basketball at East Mississippi Community College in 2018-19 … dean's list at EMCC … under the guidance of head coach Billy Begley at East Mississippi Community College, Graham played in 10 games (six starts at point guard) for the 2018-19 EMCC Lions prior to transferring during the semester break … he averaged 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per game and had 16 assists, 23 turnovers and nine steals … Graham shot 47.8% (22-46 FGs) from the field, 28.6% (4-14 3FGs) from three-point range and 55.6% (15-27 FTs) from the free throw line … his top scoring games were 11 points in wins over Mid-South Prep Academy and Meridian CC … Class C1 First Team All-State Selection by the Lincoln Journal Star (Athlete Position) … three-time all-district first-team selection … Nebraska Shrine Bowl pick … Gothenburg High's all-time leader in career passing yards, career passing touchdowns and career passing completions … Gothenburg HS leader in season passing yards, season passing touchdowns, season passing completions … member of Gothenburg High's career top-10 rushing list … two-time all-state in basketball … Nebraska Mr. Basketball semifinalist two-time area player of the year honoree … three-time first-team all-conference pick owns 20 Gothenburg HS records (six in football, 14 in basketball) … son of Chris and April Graham.

Bailey Pickering – 6'2", 210, LS, Lincoln, Neb. (Fort Scott CC)

Long snapper at Fort Scott Community College … physical education major … son of Bob and Theresa Pickering.

Justin Rankin – 5'10", 215, RB, Oberlin, Ohio (Kent State Univ.)

Played three seasons at Kent State … rushed for 574 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 14 receptions, 127 receiving yards and a touchdown in 2018 … rushed for 490 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 42 passes for 311 yards and two scores in 2017 … tallied 511 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 235 yards as a freshman in 2016 … three-time all-Ohio first-team selection at Elyria Catholic High School … scored 15 touchdowns as a senior and 13 scores as a junior … son of Mark and Dionne Rankin.

Zach Starforth – 6'5", 300, OL, Peculiar, Mo. (Illinois State Univ.)

Redshirted in 2018 at Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois … three-year letterwinner for head coach Tom Kruse at Raymore-Peculiar High School … named conference offensive lineman of the year as a senior, while earning first-team all-conference honors … team captain … first-team all-district pick and second-team all-state honoree in final prep season … earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a junior … also earned second-team all-district plaudits that season … helped team to a basketball district title as a sophomore … honor roll student … son of Jason and Jennifer Starforth.

