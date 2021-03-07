Northwest claims 21st NCAA tournament berth

The Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team earned an at-large bid into the 2021 NCAA Central Region Tournament set for March 13-16 in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The top two seeds will receive a bye as with COVID-19 protocols only six teams instead of eight will take part in the regional and only teams in the MIAA and the Northern Sun Conferences will represent the region. The Central Region winner will advance to the Elite Eight, which will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 24-27.

The Bearcats, ranked No. 1 in the latest NABC NCAA Division II top 25 poll, will be the No. 2 seed in the region. Northwest will play the winner of the No. 3 seed Washburn vs. No. 6 seed Missouri Western contest on Sunday at 7:45 p.m. The No. 1 seed Northern State will face the winner of the No. 4 seed MSU Moorhead vs. No. 5 seed Wayne State on Sunday as well.

Northwest (23-2 overall) will be taking part in its eighth consecutive and 21st NCAA Tournament overall. It is Northwest's ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament under 12th-year head coach Ben McCollum. Northwest owns an all-time NCAA Tournament record of 29-20.

The Bearcats won the NCAA Division II national championships in 2017 and 2019. Northwest captured its eighth straight MIAA regular season title in 2020-21.

Each qualifying team will be allocated a set number of tickets and will work through their respective athletic department. Per NCAA Championships protocol, the capacity for Wachs Arena will be limited to 25%, which translates to 1,750 tickets available for each session. Prices of all-session and individual session passes and tickets are as follows:

All-Session Passes Individual Session Tickets

$40 per adult $15 per adult

$25 per student/youth/senior citizen $10 per student/youth/senior citizen

** Senior Citizens are individuals 65+

Northwest will receive an allotment of 150 tickets for NCAA Central Region games. Northwest's Director of Athletics Andy Peterson will handle the allocation of Northwest's tickets through player's parents/family members, Center Court Cat Club members and Bearcat basketball season ticket holders. Peterson can be reached via email at ANDYP@nwmissouri.edu or 660-562-1306.

All games will be live streamed free on NCAA.com.

2021 NCAA Central Region Teams

1. Northern State (18-1)

2. Northwest Missouri State (23-2)

3. Washburn (19-6)

4. Wayne State (11-6)

5. MSU Moorhead (10-4)

6. Missouri Western (14-10)

2021 NCAA Central Region Matchups

Saturday, March 13

No. 5 MSU Moorhead vs. No. 4 Wayne State, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Missouri Western vs. No. 3 Washburn, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

No. 1 Northern State vs. winner of MSU Moorhead/Wayne State, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Northwest Mo. St. vs. winner of Missouri Western/Washburn, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Central Region Championship, 7 p.m.