(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State football team climbs back to No. 13 in this week's AFCA Coaches Top 25 poll.
Northwest defeated then-ranked No. 8 Pittsburg State, 31-7, Saturday on the road.
The Bearcats moved up from No. 16 to No. 13.
The Gorillas fell 10 spots to No. 18.
Fort Hays State fell out of the Top 25 with its loss to Emporia State.
Here is a look at this week's MIAA schedule:
Emporia State at Central Missouri (1 p.m.)
Missouri Southern at Washburn (1 p.m.)
Central Oklahoma at Missouri Western (1 p.m.)
Nebraska-Kearney at #13 Northwest (2 p.m.)
Lindenwood at Northeastern State (2 p.m.)
#18 Pittsburg State at Fort Hays State (2 p.m.)
Here is a look at the MIAA standings entering Week 7
#13 Northwest (5-1)
#18 Pittsburg State (5-1)
Fort Hays State (4-2)
Missouri Western (4-2)
Nebraska-Kearney (4-2)
Central Missouri (3-3)
Central Oklahoma (3-3)
Emporia State (3-3)
Washburn (3-3)
Lindenwood (3-3)
Missouri Southern (0-6)
Northeastern State (0-6)
Related Content
- Northwest climbs to No. 13 with win against Pittsburg State
- WATCH: Northwest and Pittsburg State renew football rivalry
- Northwest Football handles business against Emporia State
- No. 16 Northwest Football knocks-off No. 8 Pitt State
- Peterson ready to lead Northwest athletic department
- Western falls to No. 5 Northwest Thursday
- Northwest Football ready to rebound against Emporia
- Senior League Baseball Team Reps Northwest Missouri At Regional
- Northwest picked to finish 1st in MIAA, Griffons tabbed 9th
- Northwest football ready for 2018 after down year