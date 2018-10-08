Clear

Northwest climbs to No. 13 with win against Pittsburg State

The Northwest Missouri State football team climbs to No. 13 with victory against Pittsburg State.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:15 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State football team climbs back to No. 13 in this week's AFCA Coaches Top 25 poll. 

Northwest defeated then-ranked No. 8 Pittsburg State, 31-7, Saturday on the road. 

The Bearcats moved up from No. 16 to No. 13. 

The Gorillas fell 10 spots to No. 18. 

Fort Hays State fell out of the Top 25 with its loss to Emporia State. 

Here is a look at this week's MIAA schedule: 

Emporia State at Central Missouri (1 p.m.)

Missouri Southern at Washburn (1 p.m.)

Central Oklahoma at Missouri Western (1 p.m.)

Nebraska-Kearney at #13 Northwest (2 p.m.)

Lindenwood at Northeastern State (2 p.m.)

#18 Pittsburg State at Fort Hays State (2 p.m.)

Here is a look at the MIAA standings entering Week 7

#13 Northwest (5-1)

#18 Pittsburg State (5-1)

Fort Hays State (4-2)

Missouri Western (4-2)

Nebraska-Kearney (4-2)

Central Missouri (3-3)

Central Oklahoma (3-3)

Emporia State (3-3)

Washburn (3-3)

Lindenwood (3-3)

Missouri Southern (0-6)

Northeastern State (0-6)

