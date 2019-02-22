Clear
Northwest clinches 6th straight MIAA title at UCM, 64-49

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team became the first team in the history of the MIAA to win six consecutive league regular season titles with a 64-49 triumph at Central Missouri on Thursday.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 12:11 AM
Posted By: Bearcat Athletics

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (Bearcat Athletics)

Northwest moved to 26-0 overall and 16-0 in MIAA play, while UCM dropped to 13-13 overall and 6-10 in league play.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by redshirt freshman Trevor Hudgins with 21 points. Junior Ryan Welty and freshman Diego Bernard each chipped in offensively with 14 points apiece. Welty drained 4-of-7 from three-point range in the victory.

Northwest shot 50.0 percent from the field and drained 10 three-pointers against the Mules. Northwest locked in defensively in the second half and limited the Mules to 26.7 percent shooting in the second half after UCM had made 52.2 percent of its shots in the opening half.

The Bearcats will be back in action Saturday at Southwest Baptist. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. in Bolivar, Missouri.

NOTES: Hudgins made his first three throws in the game to set the Northwest record for consecutive free throws made at 36 ... he surpassed Kelvin Parker's mark of 35, but had to settle for a tie for the MIAA record with UCM's Reggie Soward at 36 in a row as Hudgins missed his 37th attempt ... Northwest has won 13 straight road games.

We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday before we see a possible switch over to snow on Saturday night. Still plenty of time to look at this.
