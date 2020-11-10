Northwest football cancels scrimmage with UCM

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State University's football scrimmage against the University of Central Missouri set for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been canceled.

The Bearcats have experienced positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols, therefore, out of concern for the safety of those involved, the scrimmage has been canceled and no make-up date will be set.

"It's hard to describe the disappointment of not being able to compete this fall," head coach Rich Wright said. "We really wanted a chance for our group of seniors to get the opportunity to run out of the tunnel to Bearcat Stadium. Our guys put in the time and effort on the practice field with the intention that it would culminate with some competition. Having to tell them it won't happen is tough. We will put our focus on recruiting and begin preparations for our spring drills."