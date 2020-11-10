Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Northwest football cancels scrimmage with UCM

Northwest Missouri State University's football scrimmage against the University of Central Missouri set for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been canceled.

Posted: Nov 10, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: BEARCAT SPORTS

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Missouri State University's football scrimmage against the University of Central Missouri set for Saturday, Nov. 21, has been canceled.

The Bearcats have experienced positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols, therefore, out of concern for the safety of those involved, the scrimmage has been canceled and no make-up date will be set.

"It's hard to describe the disappointment of not being able to compete this fall," head coach Rich Wright said. "We really wanted a chance for our group of seniors to get the opportunity to run out of the tunnel to Bearcat Stadium. Our guys put in the time and effort on the practice field with the intention that it would culminate with some competition. Having to tell them it won't happen is tough. We will put our focus on recruiting and begin preparations for our spring drills."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
A strong cold has moved through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and brought rain and cooler air with it on Tuesday. Wednesday we will see some sunshine but cool conditions for much of the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories