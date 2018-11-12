Northwest football earns 6-seed in regional playoffs

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest football earns the No. 6 seed in NCAA Super Region Three of the national Division II playoffs. The Cats travel to face No. 3 seed Grand Valley State Nov. 17, in Allendale, Michigan.

It's the program's 15th straight and 23rd overall appearance in the Division II playoffs. The Lakers make thier 19th appearance. The two programs combine too make 16 national championship game appearances and 10 total national titles.

“We are excited,” Wright said. “It is such a great rivalry and I’ve been here for 15 years so I’ve gotten to (be) in all those games over the years. I’m just excited for the opportunity to go up to Allendale, Michigan, and play Grand Valley State. It is a great program with a ton of tradition. It will be an awesome atmosphere.”

Northwest is 9-2 on the season and shared the MIAA regular season title with Fort Hays State. Grand Valley State is 10-1 overall and went 7-1 in the GLIAC to place second in the league