Northwest heads to Duke for exhibition contest

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team will start its season on the road in Durham, North Carolina taking on the Duke Blue Devils in an exhibition contest.
"It's an awesome experience," Head coach Ben McCollum said. "They're first-class in what they do."
Northwest plays Duke Saturday night a 6 p.m. in Cameron Indoor.
