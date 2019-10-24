Clear

Northwest heads to Duke for exhibition contest

The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team will start its season on the road in Durham, North Carolina taking on the Duke Blue Devils in an exhibition contest.

"It's an awesome experience," Head coach Ben McCollum said. "They're first-class in what they do."

Northwest plays Duke Saturday night a 6 p.m. in Cameron Indoor. 

A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
