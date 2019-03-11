Northwest hosts NCAA Division II Central Region

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— For the third straight year, Northwest Missouri State will host the Central Region of the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament.

"It's just good for Maryville and good for our kids to be able to playthat's why they came here was to play in front of crowds like that, to play in big games—championship games," Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. "Playing in front of that bigger crowd obviously is going to be fun, but just want to win the game."

Northwest takes on No. 8 Minnesota State Mankato in the opening round at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16th.

Here is the complete Central Region:

NCAA Central Region

1. Northwest Missouri State (Host)

2. Northern State

3. Washburn

4. St. Cloud State

5. Southern Nazarene

6. Missouri Southern State

7. Southeastern Oklahoma

8. Minnesota State, Mankato

Saturday, March 16

Noon: No. 3 Washburn vs. No. 6 Missouri Southern (Session 1)

2:30 p.m.: No. 2 Northern State vs. No. 7 Southeastern Oklahoma State (Session 1)

6 p.m.: No. 1 Northwest Missouri vs. No. 8 Minnesota State, Mankato (Session 2)

8:30 p.m.: No. 4 St. Cloud State vs. No. 5 Southern Nazarene (Session 2)

Sunday, March 17

5 p.m.: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

7:30 p.m.: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Tuesday, March 18

7 p.m.: Regional Championship Game