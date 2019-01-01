Northwest men look to stay hot in MIAA play

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest Men’s Basketball team returns to MIAA play this Thursday. In the season of change, with New Year’s resolutions, the Bearcats don't seem to need much change.

They are undefeated, shooting the ball well, rebounding well and even ranking toward the top of the country in turnover efficiency. Not bad for a team that was expected to take a step back this season following the departure of a star heavy senior class.

Though the team is off to a great 12-0 start, adjustments can always be made.

"To be able to play with an intensity all the time and to do that for the rest of the season would be one thing we continue to strive for,” Northwest men’s head basketball coach Ben McCollum said. ”I think with young teams, they see how good they can be, they have to understand that they're good not because they have talent but because of how they compete."

The Bearcat men return to action 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Northeastern State.