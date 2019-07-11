Northwest Men's basketball faces Duke in exhibition

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) —The Northwest men's basketball team opens its 2019-20 season with an exhibition game against Duke in Durham, N.C., on Sat., Oct. 26.

It's the second time that Northwest has opened its exhibition season at Duke. Following Northwest's 2017 NCAA Div. II national championship, the Bearcats took on the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Oct. 27, 2017. Duke won the game 93-60 over Northwest.

"We are so excited to be able to send Coach Mac and the team back to Durham," Director of Athletics Andy Peterson said in a news release. "Obviously, we have a great respect and admiration for Coach Krzyzewski and their program. This game is a testament to who he is as an ambassador for the game to invite the Division II national champion to Cameron Indoor Stadium every year. We are fortunate to be able to visit again and look forward to the opportunity to play the Blue Devils on their home court."

In 2018-19, Northwest completed a perfect 38-0 season that saw the program capture its second NCAA Division II national championship. Under the direction of head coach Ben McCollum, the Bearcats have compiled a mark of 100-5 over the past three seasons.

The start time and television information for the Oct. 26 contest will be determined at a later date.

Note: Northwest Athletics will not be selling tickets to the general public for the Duke game on Oct. 26. Fans looking to attend the game are encouraged to seek other avenues in securing tickets.