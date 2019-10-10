Northwest men's basketball picked 1st in MIAA

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Northwest men's basketball team was picked first in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll.

In the coaches poll, the Bearcats received 13 first-team votes for 169 points. Missouri Southern received the remaining first-place vote for 157 points. Both NW and MSSU played in the NCAA

Division II Central Regional Final last season. Washburn was selected third with 131 points after making its second straight NCAA Tournament in 2019. Fort Hays State was slotted fourth with 124 points and Northeastern State rounded out the top-five with 99 points.

Central Missouri came in the sixth spot followed by Lincoln at the seventh spot and Pittsburg State in the eighth spot. Rogers State was tabbed ninth before Emporia State and Newman at the 10th and 11th positions respectively. At 12th was Missouri Western with Central Oklahoma at 13th and Nebraska Kearney rounding out the poll.

2019-2020 MIAA Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points

2. Missouri Southern (1) - 157 points

3. Washburn - 131 points

4. Fort Hays State - 124 points

5. Northeastern State - 99 points

6. Central Missouri - 96 points

7. Lincoln - 93 points

8. Pittsburg State - 92 points

9. Rogers State - 68 points

10. Emporia State - 66 points

11. Newman - 61 points

12. Missouri Western - 58 points

13. Central Oklahoma - 44 points

14. Nebraska Kearney - 16 points

Coaches Are Not Allowed To Vote For Their Own Team