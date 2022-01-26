Clear
Northwest returns for three-game homestand

The Northwest Bearcats are back at Bearcat Arena this week after a three game away trip.

Jan 26, 2022
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Bearcats four out of their last five games have been away.

The Bearcats four out of their last five games have been away.

Northwest will now be back in Bearcat Arena for their next three games.

Northwest went four and one in their last five, with their one loss coming to number 18 Central Oklahoma in overtime.

Before their game on Thursday, the team says that they will be focused on improving in these next couple of days.

“Just this the next couple of days just really getting better offensively defensively, being able to get to the next action rather than just the first action. Offensively, getting to stops when you do drive, and then defensively just maintaining what we've been doing and, and, you know, redevelop some of those habits that we've we've formed early in the year,” Bearcats head coach Ben McCollum said.

Temperatures are on the cold side again this morning with lows in the single digits for many. Temperatures today will be slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will start to warm up this weekend into the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with increasing rain chances.
