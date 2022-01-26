Northwest returns for three-game homestand

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Bearcats are back at Bearcat Arena this week after a three game away trip.

The Bearcats four out of their last five games have been away.

Northwest will now be back in Bearcat Arena for their next three games.

Northwest went four and one in their last five, with their one loss coming to number 18 Central Oklahoma in overtime.

Before their game on Thursday, the team says that they will be focused on improving in these next couple of days.

“Just this the next couple of days just really getting better offensively defensively, being able to get to the next action rather than just the first action. Offensively, getting to stops when you do drive, and then defensively just maintaining what we've been doing and, and, you know, redevelop some of those habits that we've we've formed early in the year,” Bearcats head coach Ben McCollum said.