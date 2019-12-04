Northwest returns to Division II Quarterfinals for first time since 2016

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State returns to the Division II Quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 when the Bearcats went on to win the national title.
The Bearcats take on Ferris State Saturday in Big Rapids, Michigan—the same team that defeated Northwest in the second round last season.
For Northwest, a lot of the key players on this year's team were either red-shirt freshman or didn't play the 2016 season, so this is their opportunity to leave their own legacy.
Kickoff from Ferris State is set for 12 p.m. CDT.
