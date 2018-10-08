Northwest setter Ahrens named MIAA Specialist of the Week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State volleyball sophomore setter Maddy Ahrens was named the MIAA Specialist of the Week.

The MIAA released its Volleyball Athletes of the Week. Nebraska Kearney’s Kendall Schroer was named Hitter of the Week. The Specialist of the Week Award was shared by Central Missouri’s Ally Offerdahl, Nebraska Kearney’s Lindsey Smith and Northwest Missouri’s Maddy Ahrens.

Schroer averaged 5.00 kills per set and hit .320 from her outside hitting spot as No. 4 Nebraska Kearney swept College of St. Mary at home and Lindenwood and No. 16 Central Missouri on the road. She tied her season-high of 17 kills in the win over UCM while having 14 kills at LWU and nine against the Flames.

Offerdahl centered the UCM offense this weekend as she averaged 13.17 assists per set as the Jennies went 1-1 for the weekend. In six sets, she totaled 79 assists with 39 against Fort Hays State and 40 against No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney. Offerdahl also totaled four kills and 14 digs in the two matches.

Smith averaged 11.0 assists, 3.22 digs, 1.00 kills, 0.44 blocks and 0.33 aces per set last week as No. 4 Nebraska Kearney swept College of St. Mary, Lindenwood and No.16 Central Missouri on the road. She guided an offense that hit .306 and averaged 15 kills per set. Individually, Smith had at least 30 assists, eight digs and two kills in each match.

Ahrens averaged 12.25 assists and 3.12 digs as Northwest Missouri fell in five sets vs. No. 19 Central Oklahoma and defeated Pittsburg State in three sets. She had 61 assists, 14 digs, three kills and a block against Central Oklahoma. Ahrens added 37 assists, 11 digs, four kills, a block and a service ace in the three-game sweep of the Gorillas.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES - HITTERS

Malia Kaaiohelo - Central Oklahoma

Kaaiohelo led UCO to a pair of five-set road wins, finishing with 27 kills and a .420 attack percentage while adding eight total blocks. She hit .423 with a career-high 14 kills and five blocks in a win over Northwest Missouri, then came back the next day to hit .417 with 13 kills and three blocks in a win at Missouri Western.

Maddy Bruder - Northwest Missouri

Bruder had 18 kills, 17 digs, three blocks, two assists and a service ace vs. Central Oklahoma. She was credited with a match-high 13 kills to go along with 11 digs, two blocks, an assist and a service ace in a 3-0 win over Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES - SPECIALISTS

Dominique Lipari - Central Oklahoma

Lipari averaged 5.60 digs per set in keying the back-row defense that helped UCO claim back-to-back road wins. The libero had a match-high 23 digs in a five-set win over Northwest Missouri on Friday, then came back the next day to notch a match-leading 33 digs in a five-set victory over Missouri Western.

Emma Dixon - Emporia State

Dixon averaged 5.70 assists per match as the Hornets went 3-0 last week. She had 17 assists and six digs to help lead the Hornets to .426 team hitting percentage in a 3-0 win non-conference win over Newman. Dixon had 15 assists and ESU hit .310 as a team in a 3-0 win at Southwest Baptist. She wrapped up the week with a double-double of 25 assists and ten digs in a 3-1 win at Missouri Southern.

Morgan Nash - Missouri Southern

Nash averaged 6.43 digs per set, recording 45 in just seven sets against No. 9 Washburn and Emporia State. She started off with 19 digs against Washburn and finished the weekend with 26 digs in four sets against Emporia State.

Shayla Conner - Washburn

Conner averaged a double-double for the fourth consecutive week as she totaled 53 assists and 23 digs in sweeping wins over Missouri Southern and Southwest Baptist. In a win against MSSU, she had 26 assists and 13 digs before following up with a 27-assist, 10-dig effort at SBU. Conner added to stat line with four kills on 13 swings and an assisted block.

Hitter of the Week Nominations: Audrey Fisher - Central Missouri, Malia Kaaiohelo - Central Oklahoma, Jordan Evans - Emporia State, Sadie Kosciuk - Lindenwood, Shellby Taylor - Missouri Western, Kendall Schroer - Nebraska Kearney, Maddy Bruder - Northwest Missouri, Lauren Regier - Pittsburg State, Genna Berg - Washburn

Specialist of the Week Nominations: Ally Offerdahl - Central Missouri, Dominique Lipari - Central Oklahoma, Emma Dixon - Emporia State, Allyson Clancy - Lindenwood, Morgan Nash - Missouri Southern, Lindsey Smith - Nebraska Kearney, Maddy Ahrens - Northwest Missouri, Lauren Maisberger - Pittsburg State, Shayla Conner - Washburn