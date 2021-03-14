Clear
Northwest shuts down Ichabods, advances to Central Region championship

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 10:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ABERDEEN, South Dakota) The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball will return to the Central Region Tournament championship after defeating Washburn Sunday night.

The Bearcats defeated Washburn, 85-44.

Ryan Hawkins went for 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. 

Wes Dreamer added in 17 points in the victory.

Northwest will play for the Central Region Championship against top-seed Northern State Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Bearcats won the region in 2019 when they won their second national title in three years.

