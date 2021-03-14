Northwest shuts down Ichabods, advances to Central Region championship

(ABERDEEN, South Dakota) The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball will return to the Central Region Tournament championship after defeating Washburn Sunday night.

The Bearcats defeated Washburn, 85-44.

Ryan Hawkins went for 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Wes Dreamer added in 17 points in the victory.

Northwest will play for the Central Region Championship against top-seed Northern State Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Bearcats won the region in 2019 when they won their second national title in three years.