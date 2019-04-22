Northwest sophomore Mallory McConkey to play basketball in Spain this summer

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Northwest Missouri State University sophomore Mallory McConkey will play basketball in Spain this June.

"This is really cool— going to Europe," McConkey said.

McConkey's head coach Austin Meyer approached her and a few others on the Bearcats team about playing in Spain. McConkey was interested and she will be heading there in less than two months.

"A kid from a town as small as she's from to be able to do that at this point in college, I think is a huge deal," Meyer said.

McConkey played high school basketball at South Nodaway, a high school with approximately 50 students, and is now playing in the 2019 Division II Spain Women's Basketball Tour.

"She made huge strides from when I came in April last year to where she's at now and you could kind of tell preseason, she was one of our hardest workers," Meyere said.

McConkey will spend 11 days in Spain and will leave on June 3rd.